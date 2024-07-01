EFCC Takes Action Against Officers Who Assaulted Woman In Lagos Hotel Raid

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has established a disciplinary committee, a key component of its internal oversight system, to investigate two operatives accused of assaulting a woman during a raid at a hotel in Lagos last Thursday.

Naija News reports that the commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, announced this in a press release on Monday in Abuja, stating that the officers in question were scheduled to appear before the committee on Monday, demonstrating the transparency of the investigation.

Oyewale mentioned that the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, formed the disciplinary team to address the serious incident involving the two officers who reportedly assaulted a female employee of the Regional Hotel in Ojo, Lagos.

The officers were captured in a viral video engaging in the assault during an early morning operation on Thursday.

“Olukoyede ordered the arrest of the two officers and has directed them to appear before a joint Disciplinary Team comprising the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee, APDC and the Department of Ethics and Integrity.

“They are billed to appear before the Team on Monday, July 1, at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission, Abuja.

“The team would look into the case of the officers and recommend appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken against them,” he said.

According to him, the EFCC boss stressed that no stone will be left unturned in getting the officers to account for their unprofessional conduct.