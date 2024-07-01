‘Details Of Al-Ittihad’s Offer To Ademola Lookman Emerge’

Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad have reportedly offered Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman, a deal worth €11 million per year.

This mouthwatering deal is to tempt the in-form Ademola Lookman away from Italian Serie A side, Atalanta this summer.

Recall that Lookman has been in his best form since he moved to Atalanta from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2022.

In the 2022-2023 season, the 26-year-old Nigeria international was so good that he was named the best player of the season at Atalanta.

In the just concluded 2023-2024 season, Ademola Lookman took his performance to the next level as he scored a total of 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 games in all competitions.

This performance helped Atalanta to win the Europa League title for the first time in their history and also earned him the best player of the season at the club for the second time in a row.

Hence, a couple of clubs are said to be interested in his services in this summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, Atalanta have confirmed that they have received an offer for Ademola Lookman from Al-Ittihad and they would have to discuss a way forward with the Nigeria international.

During the weekend, transfer expert, Rudy Galetti, revealed that Al-Ittihad are willing to pay Atalanta €30 million for Ademola Lookman and offer the player a deal reportedly worth €11 million per year.

The transfer expert claimed that negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing which means that Atalanta are willing to sell their best player to the Saudi Pro League club.

However, since Lookman still has a deal with Atalanta until 2026, the Nigeria international might be given the chance to decide whether the deal is good for him or not.