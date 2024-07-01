Countries With The Highest Minimum Wage In The World (Top 10)

A recent report has disclosed countries of the world with the highest minimum wage for their workers.

According to the report, Switzerland boasts the highest estimated minimum gross monthly wage, standing at $4,215.55.

This revelation is coming at a time the organized labour in Nigeria is locked in negotiation over a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

The current minimum wage in Nigeria stands at N30,000, though the regime for the figure has expired but the authorities are yet to agree on a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

Currently, the federal government of the country is offering ₦62,000 as the new minimum wage, but the organized labour in the country has rejected the figure and insisted on a minimum of ₦250,000.

After negotiations, the tripartite committee on minimum wage negotiation submitted its report to the government, but the Federal Executive Council (FEC), during its last meeting, stepped down the memo on the minimum wage to allow for further consultations by President Bola Tinubu.

While the negotiations are currently ongoing in Nigeria, a Wisevoter report has identified the countries with the highest estimated minimum gross monthly wage in the world.

1. Switzerland $4,215.55

2. Australia $2,461.53

3. New Zealand $2,452.02

4. Luxembourg $2,438.65

5. United Kingdom $1,952.7

6. Belgium $1,942.04

7. Ireland $1,870.59

8. Netherlands $1,851.3

9. Germany $1,838.44

10. France $1,734.69

Naija News reports that a minimum wage is the lowest remuneration that employers can legally pay their employees for a specified unit of work as permitted by law or by a special agreement.

Additionally, minimum wage rates vary among cities and countries.