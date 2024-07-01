Breaking: Rivers Announces Date For LGA Elections

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), on Monday, announced October 5 for conduct of local government elections.

Naija News understands that the announcement came amidst the ongoing local government succession crisis caused by the conflict between the state Governor, Siminialayi Fubara and the Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers.

The commission, Monday, released its guidelines in view of the conduct of the LGA elections in the state.

Governor Fubara following the expiration of the LGA Chairman inaugurated caretaker committees to run the affairs of the local government areas.

The ousted chairmen were still laying claims to their seats following the six-month tenure elongation granted them by the Martins Amaewhule-led lawmakers.

To avert bloody clashes, the police had since taken over all the 23 secretariats of local government areas in the state pending the forthcoming judgement of the Court of Appeal.

The development had sparked protests by the outgone chairmen, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, who are insisting that the Martins Amaewhule-led State Assembly had extended their tenure by six months in their repealed Local Government Administration law of the state.

However, RSIEC met with the leaders of political parties and major stakeholders in the state in order to conduct the election in the state.