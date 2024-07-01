Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Loses As Court Dismisses ₦1 Billion Suit Against FG

The Federal High Court judge in Abuja, Justice James Omotosho, has dismissed the fundamental human rights suit filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that Kanu had sued the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Department of State Service for N1 billion in damages for alleged rights violations.

The IPOB leader, in the suit marked FHC/CS/1633/2023, claimed that the DSS and its Director General violated his right to a fair hearing by allegedly preventing his lawyers from having unhindered interactions with him while he was being detained in preparation for his defence in his criminal trial.

According to Punch, Justice Omotosho, while delivering judgment on the suit on Monday, held that Kanu failed to provide credible evidence to sustain his claims that his interactions with his lawyers were interfered with.

The judge also said there was no evidence that Kanu was denied unhindered access to his lawyers or that the DSS officials had eavesdropped his conversations with his lawyers, which constituted a breach of his right to a fair hearing.

More details to come…