BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Kaduna

A tragic incident happened on Monday morning involving a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter crashing in Tami village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to reports, the crash occurred around 5 a.m., prompting first responders to rush to the site upon hearing a loud sound.

Residents, who claimed to have witnessed the pilot emerging from the wreckage, told reporters that a team of military officers from the Nigerian Air Force arrived promptly to secure the area and carry out an initial investigation.

“They cordoned off the crash site to prevent unauthorized access and to ensure the safety of the villagers. The officers also began preliminary assessments to determine the cause of the crash, which remains unknown at this time,” Vanguard quoted one of the locals saying.

However, the Nigerian Air Force is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, as at the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.