Taraba: Abducted Housewife Escapes From Kidnappers’ Den

Amina Adamu, one of the three housewives kidnapped four weeks ago along the Takum-Katsina-Ala road in Taraba State’s Takum local government area, has managed to escape from her abductors.

According to Mallam Maiwada, a relative of her husband, Amina made her escape while the kidnappers were asleep.

However, two other housewives and the daughter of General T.Y. Danjuma’s brother remain in the hands of the kidnappers.

Naija News gathered that two individuals who delivered the ransom for the release of the three housewives were also detained by the kidnappers.

General T.Y. Danjuma’s brother, Benjamin, was kidnapped alongside his wife and daughter. He was released after a ransom was paid, but the kidnappers refused to release his wife and daughter.

Residents of Takum face constant threats from kidnappers who operate day and night along the Takum-Katsina-Ala and Takum-Kashinbila roads.

One resident, Bello Haruna, told Daily Trust that traveling along these roads is very risky due to the kidnappers’ activities.

He noted that several people, mostly traders, have been kidnapped along these routes, and many are still in captivity.

When contacted, DSP Kwache Gambo, the acting police public relations officer for the Taraba police command, said she would reach out to the DPO in Takum for information about the incident.