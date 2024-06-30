Shooting At Wedding Hall Leaves One Dead, Five Injured In France

A tragic incident occurred in northeastern France, where masked gunmen opened fire at a wedding ceremony, resulting in one fatality and five injuries.

According to police sources, the attack in Thionville on Sunday is believed to be related to a dispute between drug traffickers.

The shooting happened at a reception hall overnight from Saturday to Sunday, with approximately one hundred guests present.

Among the injured, two were seriously hurt, with one individual in critical condition. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident.

A police source confirmed, “It was during a wedding. At around 1:15 a.m., a group of people went outside to smoke, and three heavily armed men arrived and opened fire in their direction.”

The assailants arrived in a 4×4 vehicle, likely a BMW, though its exact origin remains unknown. Thionville is near the borders of Luxembourg and Germany.

Law enforcement officials suspect that the violence was connected to a drug trafficking dispute rather than targeting the wedding itself.

The source clarified that the attack was not aimed at the wedding itself, but at individuals attending it. On Sunday morning, bullet holes were visible in a glass door at the scene.

“The wedding was not targeted as such; it was people who were at the wedding,” the source added.