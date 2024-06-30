Obaseki Planning To Make His Administration’s Activities Paperless – APC Alerts EFCC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate some top officials in the Governor Godwin Obaseki government.

The opposition accused the officials of monumental corruption.

They claimed that the anti-graft agency had already invited some top government officials.

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Benin, the Acting state chairman, Jarret Tenebe, urged the EFCC to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion.

Tenebe alleged that the much celebrated paperless operation in government was a ploy by Obaseki to delete certain critical data from the server in case the PDP lost the election

He said, “The latest plan by Obaseki to make the activities of his administration paperless is a criminal plan that has been designed by one Ugo who is in charge of e-governance who has colluded with the governor to destroy all documents relating to fraudulent contracts with the excuse that Edo government has gone paperless.”

The APC chieftain also questioned the ₦28 billion being allegedly spent on a five-star hotel by the state government which he said was already 85 per cent completed before the state government took it over from its original owner.

But, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare dismissed the allegations, saying that the APC and its leadership did not know how government works and urged them to tell the people what they intend to do if voted into power.

Nehikhare said, “It is unfortunate that we still have people heading political parties without an idea of how the government is run and they believe in sensationalism.

“They cannot offer any policy statement or directions for a government they are trying to form instead they are chasing shadows, making allegations that are spurious and frivolous.

“We are not going to dignify them with our response but to tell Edo people to ask these APC leadership their plans for Edo state. That is all we asked.”