NDLEA Bust Abuja Drug Party, Arrests 60 Individuals

Operatives from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested over 60 individuals during a drug party in Abuja on Friday.

Naija News gathered that the event, reportedly organized by Stanley Ikechukwu, included 25 males and 35 females.

According to a Sunday statement by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, at least six attendees were caught with various drugs at the scene.

The statement read in part, “In Abuja, NDLEA operatives on Friday night disrupted a drug party dubbed ‘Go hard or Go Home. Pick Your Poison,’ where 60 suspects comprising 25 males and 35 females were arrested at an apartment in Sun City estate in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The raid followed credible intelligence about the drug party organised by one Stanley Ikechukwu who was arrested at the venue.

“At least six of the suspects: Victoria Adoga, Hamza Yari, Joanne Joy, Socchima Valentine, Jago Imole and Charles Indobuibisi were arrested with different quantities of ecstasy and cannabis.”

NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) ordered the unconditional release of 20 suspects who tested negative for drugs.

The remaining 33, who tested positive, were released on bail and are required to report to the agency’s FCT command on Monday for treatment and counseling.

Additionally, Babafemi noted that NDLEA operatives intercepted 6,125 cartons of codeine valued at N7.3 billion.