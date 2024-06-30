Minister Intervenes In IG, PSC Clash Over Constable Recruitment

Amidst the escalating tensions between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force, the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, has stepped in to mediate the ongoing dispute concerning the recent recruitment of constables and specialists into the force.

The controversy ignited when, on June 4, the PSC announced the successful recruitment of 10,000 applicants, a list that was later rejected by the police force on June 15.

The police, in a statement by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, claimed the recruitment process was fraught with corruption and irregularities, noting that the list included names of individuals who “did not even apply” for the positions.

The rejection of the recruitment list by the police led to a sharp response from the PSC’s union, which called for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing him of misrepresenting facts related to the recruitment process.

In a defiant stance, the PSC maintained that the recruitment was conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, affirmed on June 25 that the final list of successful candidates would remain unchanged, urging the police force to provide evidence to back their allegations of corruption.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Police Affairs, Bolaji Kazeem, in a chat with Punch, emphasized the minister’s commitment to resolving the issue discreetly and efficiently, stating, “Minister working underground to resolve the issue between the two organisations. He doesn’t want the matter to go out of hand.”