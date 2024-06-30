El-Rufai’s Decision To Sue Kaduna Assembly Over ₦432 Billion Probe Laughable – Lawmaker

The decision by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to take legal action in response to allegations of misappropriating ₦432 billion during his administration has been met with scepticism and criticism.

The representative for the Zaria constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Mahmud Lawal, expressed his views in a candid discussion with journalists in Kaduna, describing El-Rufai’s move as “laughable.”

Naija News recalls that El-Rufai recently sued the State House of Assembly following the allegation that his eight-year administration allegedly siphoned ₦432 billion, leaving the state with huge debt liabilities.

El-Rufai, in the suit filed by his lawyer Abdulhakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenged the report of the Kaduna Assembly Committee, which indicted him for alleged corruption.

Lawal, in his reaction to the development, criticized El-Rufai for his sudden reliance on the judiciary, pointing out the irony given his previous stance towards this branch of government.

“It’s interesting to see the former governor suddenly turn to the judiciary after seemingly neglecting and undermining it throughout his tenure,” Lawal stated.

He further questioned El-Rufai’s understanding of the constitutional principle of separation of powers, which stipulates non-interference among the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

The lawmaker highlighted what he described as unprecedented levels of misuse of public funds under El-Rufai’s administration.

Lawal detailed instances in his constituency, Kofar Doka in Zaria, where large sums were allegedly allocated for road projects that never materialized.

“The community witnessed bulldozers demolishing homes under the guise of road construction, which only led to homelessness and no real progress on the infrastructure,” he added.

Lawal emphasized that the legal actions taken by El-Rufai would not deter the legislature from performing its constitutional duties to investigate and hold accountable those suspected of misappropriations.

“Does he (El-Rufai) believe that by resorting to legal action, he can obstruct the legislature from carrying out its constitutional duties?” Lawal asked rhetorically