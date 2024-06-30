Call Oluwo Of Iwo To Order, He Is Embarrassing Us – Ifa Worshippers Urge Osun Govt

Traditional religion adherents under the auspices of International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) have urged the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrashed Akanbi to desist from denigrating traditional religion and Yoruba tradition and culture.

They also called on the Osun State government, elders and socio-cultural organizations to call the monarch to order.

The ICIR President, Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, claimed that the monarch’s utterances were causing religious discord and embarrassment for other traditional leaders.

Fakayode made these declarations during the inauguration of the new executive committee of the organisation on Saturday.

He also used the opportunity to call for calm in the recent crisis that started in Iseyin between the Muslim and Christian community.

According to him, “We implore the people who are fanning the ember of religious discord in our land to desist. We advise the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrashed Akanbi to refrain from using unprintable statements against the Yoruba tradition, culture and religion.

“We also call on the government, especially the government of Osun State, Yoruba socio-cultural organizations and Yoruba elders to call Oba Abdulrashed to order before his utterances cause problems.

“For the sake of peace, we implore practitioners of all religions and traditions to live in harmony and focus on what unites us rather than what separates us.

“In view of this, we appeal to both parties, Muslims and Christians fighting in Iseyin to allow peace to reign.”