Big Brother Naija Season 9 To Premiere In July

The much-anticipated ninth season of Big Brother Naija is set to captivate fans with its unique twist and new partnership requirement.

Naija News reports that the upcoming season will premiere in July, featuring a novel format that moves away from the traditional individual participation.

According to announcements on the show’s official page, potential housemates must audition with a partner, which could be a friend, family member, or romantic partner.

The show’s organizers have been teasing the new season on their Instagram page, urging fans to mark their calendars for a Sunday in July.

While they confirmed that the new season will launch in July, the exact date remains undisclosed.

It’s worth noting that auditions for season 9 began on March 27, 2024, with a twist requiring participants to apply in pairs.

The organizers stated, “This year, it’s a search for Dynamic Duos that love the show and can turn up the heat in Biggie’s house!”

Meanwhile, Big Brother Africa reality star and actor, Tayo Faniran, has expressed his displeasure with the show’s current recruitment process.

He criticized the show’s organizers for recruiting new stars with what he sees as unremarkable backgrounds, contrasting it with his experience of multiple auditions over several years before being selected.

Expressing his frustration on his Instagram story, Tayo said, “I did not like social media because I thought it watered down the value of fame.”

He elaborated, “I auditioned for the show in 2009 and only made it in 2014, but today any low life can become popular on the tiny screens. It’s such a shame when the bar becomes too low even a rat would effortlessly jump it.”

He added, “I am super upset tonight, and to all the enablers of mediocrity, continue; you are only ruining the ground your future generations will dwell on.”