JUST IN: Two Officers Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Abia

Two officers of the Nigeria Police Force were reportedly murdered on Friday night when a group of dangerous criminals attacked a police checkpoint at the well-known Opobo Junction, near the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Expressway in Abia State.

Another officer reportedly sustained some injuries from the attack, which unsettled residents of the area.

It was reported that the police were stationed at the junction for their regular evening patrol before the assailants attacked them.

A witness described how the attackers, who were armed and dangerous, arrived in a Sienna SUV.

He explained that just a few minutes into the police officers’ regular night shift, multiple police squads arrived in the area as people began to evacuate the scene.

SaharaReporters quoted the witness as saying that the event led to widespread panic, forcing local businesses and market vendors to shut down, with some even leaving their goods behind to find safety.

The latest attack on security officials is coming a month after gunmen attacked a military checkpoint at the Obikabia Junction in Aba, Abia State.

The attackers, who also set fire to the military vehicle, were believed to be carrying out the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB across the Southeast region to commemorate Biafra Day, a holiday celebrated in the area every year.

The heavily armed individuals, dressed in black, were reportedly spotted firing at the junction intermittently.