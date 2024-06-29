‘This Lack Of Commitment To Addressing Economic Issues Facing North Is Unacceptable’ – NEF

Northern Elders Forum has faulted the current leaders and government’s lack of commitment to tackling the socio-cultural and economic challenges facing the North.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of the forum, Abdul-azeez Suleiman, made this known while delivering a speech at an induction ceremony at Zazzau School of Health Technology Tukur, Zaria.

He stated that many of the leaders seemed more interested in maintaining their power and wealth than in serving the people and improving the lives of the Northerners.

Suleiman said the North would continue to play a significant role in the nation’s affairs and would remember those who stood by it and those who attempted to take advantage of the current challenges for their selfish gains.

He noted that the rest of the country will make a terrible mistake if it assumes that the current challenges around security and a weak economy have turned the north into marginalised elements in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

He, however, admitted that the challenges facing the North were great, adding that with the right mindset and determination, it would be overcome.

He said, “This lack of commitment to addressing the basic socio-cultural and economic issues facing the North is unacceptable and must be challenged.

“The rest of the country will make a terrible mistake if it assumes that the current challenges around security and weak economy have turned the north into marginal elements in all calculations on the future of the nation.

“North will continue to play a significant role in the affairs of the nation; and we will remember those who stood by it and those who attempted to take advantage of the current challenges for their selfish gains.”