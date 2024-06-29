Popular American Actor, Martin Mull Is Dead

Veteran American comic actor cum musician, Martin Mull, is dead.

Naija News reports that Mull died at age 80 in his home in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Confirming the demise on Friday, the actor’s wife, Wendy Mull, stated that her husband died after a long illness.

The actor’s daughter, TV writer and comic artiste, Maggie Mull, also confirmed his passing via Instagram.

She wrote, “My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and —the sign of a truly exceptional person— by many, many dogs.”

Martin Mull’s co-star in the series ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch,’ Melissa Joan Hart while paying tribute to him on Instagram, described him as “a wonderful man who I am better for knowing.”

Mull gained widespread attention in the 1970s in shows such as ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ and ‘Fernwood 2-Night,’ and remained active in television and film over the next half-century.

In a related development, renowned Nigerian contemporary visual artist, Zinno Orara, is dead.

Naija News reports that Orara passed away at the age of 60, and his colleague, Gab Awusa, confirmed the demise on his Facebook page.

Awusa wrote, “My friend, my brother has gone home to be with the Lord….Rest in peace Zinno Orara.”

Also, the founder of Omotayo Art Gallery, Biodun Omolayo, took to his Facebook page to mourn the deceased.

Omolayo also reminisced on the lives Orara impacted while he was alive.