Gov Yahaya Suspends Village Head, Councillor Over Alleged Theft

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has suspended the village head of Garin Majidadi in Akko Local Government Area, Mohammed Majidadi, and the Councillor representing Kumo East Ward, Abdullahi M. Panda, over alleged theft.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, announced in a statement on Friday that Governor Yahaya had approved the immediate suspension of the affected persons.

He said the Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, expressing confidence that justice will prevail and that the law will take its course, not only against Majidadi and Panda but also against any other individuals found to be complicit in the theft.

The statement read, “The suspensions come in the wake of recent developments involving the two officials, who were paraded by the Gombe State police command, and currently facing trial over allegations of conspiracy in the theft and subsequent sale of a community electricity transformer at Garin Majidadi.

“The suspension of both officials is a preventive measure to ensure that there is no interference in the legal process.”

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal has set July 9 as the date for the continuation of the hearing on petitions submitted over the election in the Billiri Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News understands that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the court to challenge the outcomes of the local government elections that took place on April 27, 2024.

The PDP lodged a petition contesting the triumph of Gombe Local Government chairman Sani Haruna and his deputy, Muhammad Adamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GSIEC).

Furthermore, the PDP candidate in Billiri Local Government initiated legal action against the announced victor, Egla Idris.

The PDP’s petition, which was shared with the press, requests various remedies, including a declaration that the election conducted by GSIEC on April 27, 2024, was null and void due to corrupt practices, irregularities, and legal violations.