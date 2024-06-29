14 Die In Kano As Truck Rams Into Muslims Returning From Jumat Prayer

No fewer than fourteen (14) people reportedly died when a moving truck rammed into Muslim faithful who were returning home from Friday’s Jumat prayer in Kano State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the tragic incident happened at Imawa, a town along the Zaria–Kano highway in the Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the sad development to journalists yesterday in Kano.

According to him, the accident occurred when a truck with registration number MKA 537 XN lost control and rammed into pedestrians who had just concluded Friday prayers and killed 14 of them.

Abdullahi said, “We received a distress call at about 01:50 p.m. on June 28, 2024. Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the accident.

“The FRSC is committed to road safety and urges all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies.”

The sector commander offered his sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased and reassured the public that ongoing efforts were being made to determine the precise circumstances of the crash.