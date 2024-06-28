Why I Am Finding It Difficult To Get Into A Committed Relationship At 33 – Falz

Nigerian rapper and singer, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, has disclosed that he has not had a relationship since he left the university.

According to the 33-year-old, he is still single because he does not want to marry the wrong person.

The ‘Marry Me’ crooner spoke during a recent interview with Naija 102.7 FM, Lagos.

Falz stated that his parents, especially his father, are pressuring him to get married.

He asserted that the last time he was in a serious relationship was during his undergraduate days.

The singer explained that his status as a celebrity makes finding the right woman for marriage difficult.

According to him, “I’m not yet married. I’m single to stupor. My dad expresses concern over my marital status daily. If I greet my dad good morning, he would say the morning will be good if you were married.

“Both my mum and dad are deeply concerned about my status, although my dad pressures me the most. My mum is a bit calm now. It seems like she has passed the baton to my dad. No one can pressure me into getting married, not even my dad [laughs].

“Currently, I’m not dating anyone. I’m a straight man. I like women. But for a while now, I haven’t experienced a serious relationship. I was still in the university the last time I had a serious relationship.

“My lifestyle as a celebrity is difficult to find someone to commit to. Also, there are a lot of happenings in the industry that make having a booming career and a healthy relationship seem difficult. So because of that, I’m trying to be careful. There’s no issue. I’m just trying to be careful.”