Why Ganduje Appointed Bayero, Others As Emir – NNPP

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Hashimu Dungurawa, has revealed the rationale behind the appointment of the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and four other first-class Emirs by the administration of former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to the NNPP Chairman, the former Kano State governor appointed the Emirs for political advantages in anticipation of the 2023 elections.

During a press briefing, Dungurawa claimed that these appointments were a strategic move intended to expire with Ganduje’s tenure, which ultimately concluded with his electoral defeat.

He emphasized that these Emirs enjoyed a status akin to appointed Commissioners under Ganduje and suggested that their recognition should have ceased following the end of his term.

“The five first-class Emirs we encountered on the throne were essentially commissioners appointed by Ganduje to bolster his election prospects. Their tenure was meant to extend only until 2023, after which they should have vacated their positions since none of them officially succeeded the vacant Emir of Kano seat left by Muhammadu Sanusi II,” Dungurawa stated.

He further argued that once Ganduje lost the elections and stepped down as governor, the Emirs should have relinquished their titles.

He suggested that the failure to do so was due to their reluctance to acknowledge the expiration of their tenure post-Ganduje’s departure from power.

Dungurawa attributed the decision to relieve the Emirs of their traditional status to a public outcry over the vacancy in the Emir of Kano position.

“Governor Abba Yusuf acted in response to public demand, reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II, who had been previously dethroned. The state lawmakers repealed the Kano Emirate Council Law of 2019, and the Governor signed it into effect,” he explained.

Dungurawa also praised Justice A. Liman for professionally managing the legal issues that arose from the dispute.