Tribunal Fixes Date For Hearing On Gombe LGA Election Case

The Gombe State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal has set July 9 as the date for the continuation of the hearing on petitions submitted over the election in the Billiri Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News understands that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the court to challenge the outcomes of the local government elections that took place on April 27, 2024.

The PDP lodged a petition contesting the triumph of Gombe Local Government chairman Sani Haruna and his deputy, Muhammad Adamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GSIEC).

Furthermore, the PDP candidate in Billiri Local Government initiated legal action against the announced victor, Egla Idris.

The PDP’s petition, which was shared with the press, requests various remedies, including a declaration that the election conducted by GSIEC on April 27, 2024, was null and void due to corrupt practices, irregularities, and legal violations.

“An order of the Tribunal nullifying the purported declaration of the 1st and 2nd respondents as chairman and deputy chairman of the Gombe Local Government Council.

“An order of the Tribunal restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents from holding themselves as chairperson and deputy chairman of Gombe Local Government and the 4th respondent from recognizing them as such.

“A declaration that the election supposedly and, or purportedly conducted by GSIEC on the 27th April 2024, was voided by corrupt practices, irregularities, and offences under the applicable law,” the case file reads in part.