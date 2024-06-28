Three Boko Haram Terrorists, Others Surrender To Troops In Recent Operation

Three members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have reportedly surrendered to the troops of the multinational joint task force during an ongoing operation at Lake Sanity 2.

According to reports, two other terrorists were received by Cameroon’s Sector 1 forces at Wulgo.

These individuals have been identified as Rawagana Mustapha, aged 18, and Mustapha Ali, aged 20.

In a similar incident, Sector 3 in Nigeria reported the surrender of a third individual, Ibrahim Malam, who is 28 years old.

It has been revealed through preliminary investigations that Malam was a member of Boko Haram and had resided in Kwaleram, a location south of Lake Chad, for six years.

Naija News understands that this development comes in the context of a continuous humanitarian initiative, including a free medical outreach program aimed at the communities within the sector, which is one general area of operations.

A press release from the chief spokesperson of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, highlighted the significant progress made by the MNJTF in its efforts to engage with communities through its non-kinetic approach, instilling a sense of reassurance and confidence in the audience.

The press release further notes that as part of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) civil-military cooperation activities for Operation Lake Sanity 2, Sector 1 in Cameroon has initiated a 7-day free medical outreach program.

The program commenced on June 26, 2024, and has been extended to provide medical consultations and distribute complimentary medications to the local populace in Darak, Kofia, Hile Alifa, and Soueram, which are located in the extreme North of Cameroon.

This initiative is designed to improve the health conditions of the local communities affected by the ongoing operations.

It offers essential healthcare services through medical consultations and the distribution of free medications, ensuring that vulnerable communities have access to vital healthcare services.

“The outreach program provided robust community engagement opportunities and witnessed an overwhelming response from the locals. Residents in the targeted areas had the opportunity to consult with medical professionals about various health issues and receive necessary treatments and medications at no cost. This initiative is pivotal in relieving the healthcare burden on communities that have limited access to medical facilities and face frequent disruptions due to instability.

“Operation Lake Sanity 2’s approach to integrating civil-military cooperation with military operations underscores the MNJTF’s commitment to regional stabilisation. By addressing immediate healthcare needs, the MNJTF aims to build trust and cooperation between the military and local populations. This medical outreach, alongside ongoing security operations, reinforces the dedication to restoring peace and normalcy in the region while securing the well-being of its inhabitants,” the press release further noted.