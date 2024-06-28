‘Sorry For The Embarrassment’ – Nollywood Actor, Ejike Asiegbu Apologizes To Gov Uzodinma

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ejike Asiegbu, has tendered an apology to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, after his colleague, actress Uche Nnanna-Maduka, called him out online.

Naija News reports that Nnanna-Maduka, in a video shared online, criticised Uzodinma over a power outage at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Imo.

The actress, who was alongside actors Ejike Asiegbu, Fred Amata, Gloria Nobert Young, Grace Amah and Keppy Ekpenyong, slammed the Governor, saying, “They said we have to claim our luggage at the compound because there is no light at Imo Airport. This is Nigeria in 2024. This is wrong and unacceptable.

“Who is ruling this state? What are we doing? In 2024 no lights at the airport. Imo state, shame on you. See our Sam Mbakwe Airport. Hope Uzodinma, look at us.”

Reacting to the video, Uzodinma’s chief press secretary, Oguwuike Nwachuku, accused Nnanna-Maduka of being hired to attack the Governor.

In response, Asiegbu, in a statement on Thursday, tendered an apology on behalf of his colleagues over the embarrassment the video had caused Governor Uzodinma.

He said, “I most respectfully apologise on behalf of my colleague Uchenna Maduka to my brother, friend, elder statesman, and Governor, Chief Dr. Hope Uzodinma for the embarrassment this video may have caused him.

“Let me state for the records that we are men and women of honour and integrity. We are not swayed by apples and carrots as Mr. Oguwike has maliciously adduced.”