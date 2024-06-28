Photos: Troops Eliminate Five Terrorists, Rescue Hostages In Sokoto

The Nigerian Army announced that its counter-terrorism forces in Sokoto State successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt, On Thursday evening.

According to a statement on its official X platform, the troops neutralized five terrorists and rescued two hostages during a daring gun battle.

Responding to a distress call from the Baniguntu and Gohonau forest area in Gudu Local Government Area, the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Naija News learnt that the operation resulted in the elimination of five terrorists, while others fled with injuries.

The rescued hostages, identified as Nura Isya and Saluhu Hamza, were safely handed over to the Chairman of Gudu Local Government Area for medical care and reuniting with their families.

The operation not only prevented a potential tragedy but also led to the recovery of five AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of ammunition, and a Tecno phone, significantly disrupting the terrorist group’s activities.

The statement read, “The troops responding to a distress call from the Baniguntu and Gohonau forest area in Gudu Local Government Area, engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, resulting in the neutralisation of the terrorists, while others fled with injuries sustained from the exchange of fire.

“This heroic rescue mission highlights the resoluteness of the Nigerian Army to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of citizens in Sokoto State and across the country.”

