Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 28th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 28th June 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu on Thursday gave all the state governors seven days to provide concrete feedback on their plans to rev up food production in their respective states. Tinubu gave the directive at the 142nd National Economic Council meeting attended by state governors and some deputies at the State House, Abuja.

Vanguard: Governors from the Southern part of Nigeria, under the aegis of the Southern Governors’ Forum, yesterday called for the consideration of the ability of each state to pay the new minimum wage. Their call came as the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, said Wednesday night that it will continue to engage stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution to the new minimum wage crisis.

The Nation: Governors yesterday got President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s backing to embark on massive food production amid rising costs. He urged the state helmsmen to work together to meet the needs of citizens. They are to consult on how to achieve food sufficiency and revert to him within seven days.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.