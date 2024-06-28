Kogi Senator, Natasha Appoints 100 Aides

The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has announced the appointment of 100 constituents as aides.

In a statement released via her official Facebook page on Thursday, the lawmaker said the appointees are aimed to assist her in her legislative responsibilities.

According to the senator, these aides were carefully chosen from the 57 wards in Kogi Central in order to enhance the quality of representation.

As a means of empowerment, each aide will receive N50,000 for community projects.

Natasha stressed that these appointments were made without any bias towards political affiliations.

The senator noted that she made sure to allocate these positions to individuals from various professional and artisan backgrounds, including both young and old, men and women, among others.

Furthermore, the senator emphasized that the selection process was conducted in a transparent manner. Her intention is to ensure fair representation for all constituents, regardless of their backgrounds or affiliations.

“As the Senator for Kogi Central District, I felt it was important to enlist the support of 100 energetic individuals from all 57 wards of Kogi Central to bolster our representation.

“These individuals, comprising people of all ages and from various professional and artisan backgrounds, not only cover the geographical expanse of our communities, but also bring diverse skill sets. They will receive a monthly salary for the duration of my tenure as their senator in the National Assembly, with the first salary to be disbursed on June 30, 2024,” the Kogi Senator noted.