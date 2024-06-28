It Is A Useless Attempt To Gain Publicity – Kano Govt Reacts To Flag Hoisting At Bayero’s Palace

The Kano State government has claimed that the hoisting of traditional and official flags at the Nassarawa mini palace, where the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, resides, was done to gain attention.

Naija News understands that the flag symbolizes authority and signifies the emir’s presence when raised.

It is typically raised at 6am and taken down at 6pm, remaining down when the emir is away from the palace or travelling.

On Thursday, the flag was raised at 6am at the Nassarawa mini palace.

Bayero was recently deposed, and Muhammadu Sanusi II was appointed by the state government following an amendment to the state’s emirate law.

However, the duo continue to claim the Kano emirate throne and perform all traditional and royal rites.

The same flag is also hoisted at the Gidan Rumfa palace, where Sanusi resides.

However, the state governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, dismissed the hoisting of the flag in Bayero’s Palace, adding that it is a useless attempt to create cheap publicity.

“It’s a useless attempt to gain cheap publicity. There is no confusion or doubt that Emir Sanusi is the Emir of Kano,” he told Daily Trust yesterday.