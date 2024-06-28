General Overseer Arrested For Defiling 7-year-old Blames Wife For Action

A 65-year-old general overseer, Francis Ogwu has been apprehended for allegedly defiling his seven-year-old domestic help in Awka, Anambra State.

The suspect, who is the General Overseer of Jesus House of Joy Church, Awka, was arrested after residents raised alarm about his activities.

Ogwu claimed that he defiled the minor because his wife stopped sleeping with him.

The suspect is accused of raping the minor three times.

Narrating her ordeal, the seven-year-old victim told the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, that the suspect rapes her and then gives her money.

She said: “He usually gives me money, from N500 to N1000, after each experience.

“Sometimes, his wife accuses me of snatching her husband from her.

“What prompted my leaving the house was the repeated beating I received from the daughter over irrelevant issues.”

The victim’s mother, Destiny Nwabueze, a native of Awka, said she handed the daughter over to the Ogwu family because of the long-standing relationship they had enjoyed. She, however, said she was shocked when her daughter returned to her to report the ugly incident.

According to her, “I quickly invited the Oga to my house. But when he came, he denied the allegations, which made me to raise the alarm that attracted other persons.”

During interrogation, the suspect denied allegations of penetration as claimed by the victim.

He said: “I just fingered the girl once.”

Asked why he defiled the girl, the suspect said, ”I was tempted because my wife usually gives excuses that she’s fasting whenever I want to have quality time with her.”

Reacting, the Commissioner vowed to ensure the victim got justice.

She, however, advised women to always be vigilant and stop starving their husbands of sex.