Fire Outbreak Destroys Goods, Properties Worth Millions At Karu Market In Abuja

A devastating fire outbreak has destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira at the Karu Market in the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News learnt that many properties and goods were reduced to ashes, leaving traders and shoppers in despair.

The Acting Director of FCT Fire Service, Abiola Adebayo, confirmed the incident, stating that the fire started at around 8 pm and destroyed several properties in the market.

According to him, firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Adebayo added that preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical surge, which quickly spread and engulfed parts of the market.

Meanwhile, over a hundred houses suffered unfortunate destruction in a recent cooking gas explosion which rocked Jamata, a neighbourhood within the Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that the explosion, which occurred today, toppled structures and damaged properties valued at millions of naira.

Upon inspecting the impacted area, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources in Kogi State, Bashir Abubakar Gegu, expressed sorrow over the damages and encouraged the residents to exercise caution when handling cooking gas.

He promised the victims of the state government’s prompt and sustained assistance, allowing them to recover and continue with their business operations.