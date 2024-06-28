EFCC Witch Hunting Kwankwaso – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party National Youth Leader, Anwal Musa, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of witch-hunting the presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to Musa, while addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, the action of the anti-graft agency was instigated by some political rivals to tarnish Kwankwaso’s image.

He said, “I challenge EFCC to come out with facts on the allegations, otherwise, we consider it as an attempt to witch-hunt and victimise him.”

The leader further argued that there was no justification for EFCC to commence an investigation of Kwankwaso from 2015 to 2023 as a former Governor and leader of NNPP.

Musa asked, “Why did the EFCC wait this long to investigate him, nine years after leaving office and also why investigate party affairs.”

According to him, investigating an ‘honest and hardworking’ person like Kwankwaso will only amount to a waste of time.

He added, “Go to Kano and see what he did as a governor, check his records as a Defence Minister, and a Senator.”

Musa urged EFCC to disregard any petition written against Kwankwaso by any politician or any associate.

Speaking on NNPP crises, the youth leader said the party had resolved all its internal crises, including the power tussle among its officers at the local, state and national levels.

“We have recently conducted elections into various offices in 13 states of the country successfully,” he said.

He noted that the party had also made changes in its logo and structurally designed a method of campaign ahead of the 2027 elections.

Musa said, “It is our hope that the NNPP will give a surprise outing and will win national and state seats in the coming elections.

“Nigerian youths are ready to make serious changes in the national political scene.

“We will take over the government and salvage this country from maladministration.”