Akpabio Did Not Push For The Purchase Of Presidential Jets – Adodo

The National Coordinator of Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), Solomon Adodo, has said that the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, and not the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio recommended the purchase of new presidential jets.

Ado stated this while debunking insinuations that Akpabio pushed for the private jets.

Speaking during a live interview on Radio Nigeria Network news in Abuja on Thursday, the RUN coordinator said that the recommendation was made after an investigation into the status of the Presidential fleet.

According to him, the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence later ratified the recommendation, concluding that the purchase of new aircraft was necessary to avert a national disaster.

Adodo emphasized that the purchase of the aircraft is a matter of necessity, citing recent tragic losses of world leaders due to mechanical faults and bad weather.

He said, “Contrary to insinuations that the Senate President pushed for the planned purchase of the Presidential jets, it was actually the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence that recommended the purchase after an investigation into the status of the Presidential fleet.

“The Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence only ratified it after conducting its own investigation and agreeing to the necessity of new aircraft to avert a national disaster with national security implications.

“The tragic loss of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi in a crash that was complicated by mechanical faults and bad weather, as well as the loss of the Vice President of Malawi, Saulos Chilima, should worry every well-meaning Nigerian.

“Instead of pointing accusing fingers, we should be united in pushing for the purchase of new aircraft for the Presidential fleet. If there is a need for new aircraft as has been recommended, nobody can blackmail the Senate President into shirking his constitutional duties.”