‘You Will Face The Full Wrath Of The Law’ – FG Sends Message To Content Creators, Filmmakers Over Unauthorized Content

The National Films and Videos Censors Board, NFVCB, has warned entertainers against releasing music videos, skits and films without its classification.

Naija News reports that the NFVCB’s classification system assigns age ratings and content advisories to audiovisual content, aiding families in making informed viewing choices and protecting children from unsuitable material.

The NFVCB Director General, Shaibu Husseini, in a statement on Wednesday disclosed that the distribution of unclassified material is an offence.

Husseini said NFVCB is collaborating with relevant security agencies to track individuals and production companies involved in releasing unauthorised content and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

The board also condemned the promotion and distribution of same-sex content on the internet, noting that it was illegal to exhibit same-sex relationships in Nigeria publicly.

He said, “It is also an offence to distribute or exhibit any film or video content, musical videos and skits on any platform without recourse to the National Film and Video Censors Board for classification.

“We are collaborating with relevant security agencies to track any individuals and production companies involved to make sure they face the full wrath of the law.”