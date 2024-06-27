You Are Delusional For Asking Peter Obi To Leave Labour Party – Vice-Chairman Knocks Obidients

The Labour Party (LP) National Vice Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi has said that the party is the best place for its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi to win the 2027 election.

He stated this while responding to calls for Obi to leave the party.

Naija News understands that Obi, is under pressure from some members of his Obidient support group to quit the party, which has been hit by crisis ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Olorunfemi stated that those asking the former Anambra governor to leave the party are delusional.

He argued that true Obidients would never suggest such action to Obi.

He said, “Well, I will just use the word delusional, those ones that are pressing for such, they are delusional. Some people can overreach themselves, the true Obidients out there, they won’t advise Peter Obi to leave the party.

“You have the true Obidients, the student unions groups, the youths of Nigeria, the hardworking people of Nigeria, are tired of what is going on in Nigeria, people are tired of hunger, which political party will he go to? To go back to PDP, APC or to Where?

“This is a political party that is based on ideology, we are social democrats here. The people that put this political party up are social democrats and that is entrenched in the constitution. So, the only place for Peter Obi to win the election in 2027 is the Labour Party and we are preparing for that.”

He insisted that the former Anambra State governor remains the best president Nigeria is yet to have, adding that by the grace of God, he will emerge the winner in 2027.