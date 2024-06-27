Transfer Update On Ndidi, Isak, Wilson, Alvarez, Guirassy, Minteh, Bellingham, Others

Chelsea are interested in Alexander Isak of Newcastle, but signing the 24-year-old Swedish striker in this summer transfer window would cost more than £115 million, according to the Mail.

In this summer transfer window, clubs from England, Germany, and Saudi Arabia are interested in Callum Wilson, an England and Newcastle United striker who is 33 years old, Teamtalk claimed.

After failing in their attempts to sign 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham, Bayern Munich are now prepared to go for 22-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana of Everton, Liverpool Echo reported.

The 24-year-old Argentine striker Julian Alvarez of Manchester City is attracting interest from Barcelona, Sport claimed.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which owns four Saudi Pro League teams, has shown transfer interest in Thomas Partey, a 31-year-old Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder, Caught Offside reported.

The 26-year-old England defender, Ben Godfrey of Everton is the target of a £10 million bid from Atalanta and a £15 million offer from an unidentified club, according to the Athletic.

To raise money, Manchester United are thinking about selling the naming rights to Old Trafford, the Athletic claimed.

Wilfried Ndidi, a 27-year-old Nigerian midfielder, is very certain to join Everton on a free transfer when his Leicester deal expires next week, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old Gambia international Yankuba Minteh of Newcastle has turned down a move to Lyon, despite the French team having agreed to pay £40 million for his services, the Sun claimed.

Brighton are considering Inter Miami’s 21-year-old Diego Gomez, a midfielder from Paraguay, according to Talksport.

Jobe Bellingham, an 18-year-old English midfielder for Sunderland, is in the process of signing a contract with Crystal Palace, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Hull and Ipswich are negotiating about a transfer for English defender Jacob Greaves, 23, the Athletic reported.

Al-Hilal, a Saudi team, is considering making an unexpected transfer bid to sign Alejandro Garnacho, a 19-year-old winger for Manchester United who is presently playing for Argentina in the Copa America, the Express reported.

Serhou Guirassy, a striker for Stuttgart who is eager to join Borussia Dortmund, is a Guinea international and will not be available to Arsenal, the Metro reported.