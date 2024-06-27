‘Those Involved In NLC’s Protest At Labour Party Meeting Should Be Jailed’ – LP’s Deputy National Chairman

The Labour Party (LP) Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, has said Nigeria’s Labour Congress (NLC) protest at the party’s headquarters in Abuja during Tuesday’s meeting requires legal consequences.

Naija News recalls that the protest, tagged the ‘Abure must go’, was to forcibly end the chairmanship of Julius Abure.

However, Olorunfemi, during an interview on Arise TV, asserted that the actions of the NLC were unlawful, stressing that it is essential to abide by the law.

He said, “That’s a criminal action that took place on Tuesday, and we must learn to abide by the law. The Labour Party has a law, and Article 7 of that law says that the constitution shall be supreme.

“If the Nigeria Labour Congress continues like this, it means they don’t obey rules. What NLC did on Tuesday should require jailing for those involved. They trespassed.”



Meanwhile, the LP presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, has played down the party’s internal crises, saying they were all working for a united front.

The former Anambra governor, while speaking at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, explained that he is keen on initiating a peaceful reconciliation process involving bringing together the party’s factions.

Peter Obi also spoke on the reconciliation of Abure and the Lamidi Apapa faction, stressing that the National Executive Council, himself and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, will decide on the leadership crisis in the party.