The Youths Are Crying But We Have Not Heard Your Voice – VDM Slams Obi Cubana

Controversial critic, Verydarkman has berated billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana for urging blogs to stop promoting youths who insult their elders on social media.

Naija News reports that following the exchange of words between Iyabo Ojo partner Paul O and VDM, Obi Cubana advised blogs to stop promoting youths who insult elders on social media.

In his words: “Dear blogs, pls stop giving visibility to youth insulting elders! You enable them! We can’t continue to enable rubbish!!! Stop pls!!”

Responding, VDM accused Obi Cubana of being uncomfortable with his criticisms because they expose the wrongdoing of people like him.

He berated the businessman for spending money on lavish things while failing to speak out on important issues affecting the youth.

He argued that in his region, people don’t worship money and urged Cubana to focus on supporting the youth rather than trying to silence critics like himself.

He said: “The only reason why you people are angry is because this is the only person that can scatter a lot of evil things in you people’s faces. The youths dey cry since them never hear your voice for one day for one important thing na to carry money dey spray up and down dey use am dey buy people conscience. The youths are looking for employment in Nigeria you dey carry alcohol come Nigeria come drop for them. We don’t worship money my brother man as una wan dey chuk mouth for wetin no concern una.”