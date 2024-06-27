Nacho Leaves Real Madrid For Saudi Pro League Club, Al-Qadsiah

Former Real Madrid captain, Nacho has completed his move to the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Qadsiah who just gained promotion to the elite league.

Nacho completed the move a few days after confirming that he is exiting the Spanish La Liga giants where he has been since he was 10 years old.

Note that the 34-year-old defender is currently representing Spain at the ongoing Euro 2024 and he is expected to relocate to Saudi Arabia after the tournament.

When asked if the new phase of his club career will affect his performance at the Euro 2024, the Spain international said: “These things don’t affect me in the games. I knew it for months and it’s made me enjoy things more.”

Nacho is one of the latest European iconic footballers to move to the Saudi Pro League in recent years.

Recall that Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo led the way when he moved to Al Nassr in 2022. Since then, iconic footballers like Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and a host of others have followed in his footsteps.

Note that Nacho who spent the last 23 years of his football career at Real Madrid won the joint club-record number of trophies at the Santiago Bernabéu (26) which include a joint-record six UEFA Champions League titles.

He is expected to spend at least the next two seasons of his illustrious football career in the Saudi Pro League.