Minister Addresses Claims Of Nigerians Information Being Sold For ₦100

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Bosun Tijani has addressed the alleged breach of data of Nigerians domiciled at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Naija News understands that a pan-African social enterprise, had raised an alarm over its discovery of the sale of National Identification Numbers (NINs), Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), and other personal data of Nigerians on a website for as low as N100.

The organisation alleged that a website known as ‘AnyVerify.com.ng’ was found to be involved in the commercial distribution of personal and private data of Nigerians.

However in a post On X, Tijani said that the NIMC and National Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have commenced a probe into the matter.

He explained that he had engaged his colleague in the Ministry of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, adding that they are on top of the matter.

“Second, the NDPC, a year old agency under my supervision as minister, has over the last few months created data compliance mechanisms for all MDAs and has since started a thorough investigation as to the circumstances surrounding this alleged breach,” Tijani said.

NIMC spokesman Kayode Adegoke had on Sunday assured Nigerians that their data weren’t compromised.

However, a Senior Manager at Paradigm Initiative, Adeboye Adegoke, on a Channels Television’s The Morning Show, insisted that the minister’s data was bought for ₦100 on certain websites..