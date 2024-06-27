Minimum Wage: Femi Gbajabiamila Reveals Tinubu’s Unusual Plan

President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that his principal plans on making an unusual appearance at the 142nd meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said that Tinubu will be discussing the new national minimum wage with state governors at the meeting.

Naija News reports that NEC was established by the provisions of section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of part I of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Its membership comprises the 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank, and other co-opted government officials.

Chaired by the Vice President, the council meets monthly to execute its mandate of advising the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.

However, Gbajabiamila has disclosed that the President plans on attending the meeting due to the importance of the minimum wage bill.

He disclosed this when he spoke in Kano while leading a high-powered delegation to commiserate with Vice President Kashim Shettima over the demise of his mother-in-law.

The CoS described the development as unusual, adding that the president hardly ever attends any NEC meetings.

“He is indeed saddened and he wished he was here with you. You know our President is very ubiquitous, he can be in a million places at the same time, but unfortunately, this bill, as you well know, calls for him to be at the seat of power.

“Indeed, he will be joining you tomorrow and that’s how important his presence in Abuja is right now. He will be joining you tomorrow at the NEC meeting, which he ever hardly attends, this might even be his first meeting,” Gbajabiamila said.

The meeting comes days after the Federal Executive Council, on Tuesday, stepped down the report of the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage down, citing the need for President Tinubu to further consult with other stakeholders on the matter.