Fubara Planted Fake Explosive To Act Drama – Rivers Leaders Slam Governor

Elders under the auspices of the Rivers Leaders Forum (RLF) have condemned the allegation that a purported dynamite’s explosion close to the Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt was meant to instigate a state emergency in the state.

The leaders insisted that the governor was misinforming the public and was deliberately trying to undermine the state’s peace and security.

According to them, Fubara planted a fake explosive so he could cry the wolf.

The leaders explained that a peaceful march was held in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in solidarity with a former Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nyesom Wike and to express gratitude to the police for maintaining peace despite provocative actions by the governor.

Speaking via a statement, Senator Olaka Nwogu said the designated route of the march in Obio-Akpo had nothing to do with the location of the Presidential Hotel.

Nwogu said, “These allegations, once again, are consistent with a pattern of misinformation and deliberate efforts of H.E. Sim Fubara to undermine the peace and security of the state under his watch.

“First, and for records, the people of Obio/Akpor local government area undertook a peace match beginning from Rumueme Civic Centre along Ikwerre Road and ending at Peoples Club along Rumuola Road.

“This is a route that did not include the Hotel Presidential, to show solidarity with the most successful Governor Rivers State ever had, now Minister of FCT, H.E. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and to express faith in his reserved conduct despite his being betrayed, maligned, misrepresented and daily insulted by Governor Sim Fubara and his supporters.

“The people of Obio/Akpor also expressed gratitude to the police for keeping the peace despite provocative actions of the governor in illegally inaugurating Caretaker Committees for the local government councils contrary to the law; a situation that has stirred up much public disaffection and threat to peace.

“To be clear on the matter of the explosion at Hotel Presidential, there was no incident at the hotel associated with the Peace march as the routes for the march are completely different from the location of Hotel Presidential.

“It’s only the governor and Rivers State Government that knew that there were Senators (guests) in Rivers State and we believe he and his team went ahead and planted a fake explosive detonator to act drama in other to cry wolf.

“Is the governor or His Commissioner for Health the police detectives or any other security agent that they are the only people who heard an explosion and also arrested the so-called culprit at Rivers State Government-owned hospital? Please let the Police do their job.”