Football Player Slumps, Dies During Match In Oyo

A football match turned tragic in Okeho, Kajola Local Government Area, Oyo State, when a young footballer, Oyekunle Baaki, known to fans and teammates as Smart, collapsed and died during a local tournament on Wednesday night.

Oyekunle Baaki, 27, was playing for United FC Okeho in the Eleniyan football competition against Accurate FC, Iganna.

The incident occurred during extra time after the initial 90 minutes ended without any goals.

Efforts to revive him were quickly undertaken on the pitch, but sadly, the young athlete was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to one of the fans: “Before the match commenced, he snapped with some of the players and uploaded them on his Snapchat.

“He was alone, nobody was with him, he just slumped, and people rushed to help him, but he died before they got to the hospital.”

A community youth leader in Okeho, Mufideen Dallax, while speaking with Vanguard, said, “His death was shocking, I knew him to be a kind and resourceful person.

“He was a great and promising soccer star who stood the chance of a better future in his career, but unfortunately, death has killed the dream and vision. He will be sorely missed. He would be laid to rest this morning (Thursday).”