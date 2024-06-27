Each State Should Be Allowed To Negotiate Their Minimum Wage – Southern Governors (Full Text)

Governors of the states in the southern region of the country have demanded that each state should be allowed to negotiate its minimum wage with organized labour and other stakeholders.

This position was made known in a 16-point communique issued by Governors at the end of their meeting held on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF).

According to them, the new minimum wage should be reflective of the cost of living and the ability to pay for each state, adding that such a move would be a true reflection of federalism.

The communique also called for the establishment of state police and stressed the resolve of the governors to adopt Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The Governors commended President Bola Tinubu for the coastal road project and called for the repair of Trunk A roads and the transfer of roads to state governors who have indicated interest in repairing them.

The members of the forum further commended the President on the food palliative support to States, and the Governors were also commended for complementing the President in their various States through numerous initiatives ranging from food palliatives to transport allowances.

The Forum concluded that quarterly meetings will be held and rotated among member states

Below is the full text of the communique issued after the meeting of the Governors.

“At the conclusion of the Southern Governors Forum meeting held on Monday, June 24, 2024, and having paid respects to our immediate past Chairman, HE, the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; with condolences extended to his family, and appreciating the past Chairman for the solid foundation he laid by putting the forum in good stead; we the Governors resolved as follows:

1. Thanked and appreciated all member Governors for their support and commitment to the “Asaba declaration” of 2021, which was a resolve to ensure that Southern Nigeria produced the 2023 Presidential Candidate; we also thanked the Northern Governors’ Forum for their unwavering support for the resolution.

2. The Forum commended the laudable economic recovery reforms and policies of HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda; and unanimously committed to supporting him in his unwavering resolve to reposition the country and build a greater future for us all.

3. The Southern Governors applauded the President for conceptualizing and commencing the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, which cuts across eight (8) states. We noted that this will create employment in the construction industry, boost productivity by drastically reducing travel time, promote tourism, and open up and integrate all the Southern States to increased trade and investment opportunities whilst enhancing the ease of doing business.

4. The Southern Governors advocated that the Federal Government should rehabilitate, repair and reconstruct Trunk A roads and transfer roads to States that have expressed interest in taking them over.

5. The Forum will commission a regional multimodal transport master plan that will prioritise connectivity of rail, road, air and water transportation, to facilitate interstate, intra-regional movement of persons, goods and services and thereby enhancing the ease of doing business .

6. Being the economic and industrial region of the country, the Forum highlighted the need to address the inadequate power supply in the region. Member states were encouraged to take advantage of the recent constitutional amendment that now allows States to regulate, generate, transmit and distribute electricity whilst also considering optional sources like renewables.

7. The Forum resolved further to aggressively embark on energy transition plan from fossil fuels (petrol and diesel) to cleaner energy and specifically CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and ultimately EV’s (Electric Vehicles) to help reduce the cost of transportation, which will lower the cost of food, goods and services for our citizens and residents.

8. The members of the Forum commended Mr President on the food palliative support to States, and the Governors were also commended for complementing Mr President in their various States through numerous initiatives ranging from food palliatives to transport allowances. We resolved to be more aggressive and intentional about food security and member States were enjoined to intensify their agricultural resurgence/revolution initiatives utilising cash and food crops best suited for each region to ensure food sufficiency, self-reliance and employment generation. States should also consider setting up special agro processing zones to obtain the most value from the agro value chain.

9. The Forum discussed the minimum wage issues demanded by labour and unanimously agreed that the minimum wage should be reflective of the cost of living and ability to pay, and each State be allowed to negotiate their minimum wage. This led to the forum’s call for strengthening fiscal federalism and devolution of powers.

10. The Governors resolved to continue to advocate for the creation of State police against the backdrop of the success of our regional community based security outfits, which have been effective in intelligence gathering. This will truly enable Governors to be the Chief Security Officers of their respective States in deed.

11. Still on fiscal federalism, the Forum discussed the issue of solid mineral exploration and exploitation which remains on the Exclusive List in the constitution. Members expressed concern over current practices where mineral licenses are issued and exploitations undertaken without recourse to State governments. These have resulted in criminal activities, attendant negative environmental impact, ecological degradation and with no remediation commitment or revenue accruing to the States or Federal Government.

12. The Forum expressed concern over the controversy of the Local Governments Chairmen tenure in Rivers State and committed to take a common stand in support of position of the law and constitution.

13. The Forum members resolved to remain united and committed to oneness of purpose, noting that the physical boundaries that divide us do not compare to the strong bonds of enterprise, resilience and culture that we share and unite us. Member States resolved to be deliberate and intentional about intra region trade, partnerships and investment facilitation and promotion which was agreed will require a structured and coordinated collaborative approach.

14. The Southern States Development Agenda (SSDA) will be set up and will comprise of a team whose primary responsibility is to outline a holistic plan to foster trade and investment, sustainable growth and development, economic prosperity, social harmony and food security for our region. They will work hand in glove with individual State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agencies, the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and other relevant MDA’s and multilateral agencies as necessary.

15. The Forum unanimously chose HE, Prince Dapo Abiodun CON, to provide the needed leadership as Chairman of the Forum and appointed HE Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR as Vice Chairman and expressed their support for the newly appointed Chairman and Vice Chairman.

16. The Forum concluded that quarterly meetings will be held and rotated among member states.”