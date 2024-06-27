Davido, Chioma Jet Out Of Lagos For Honeymoon

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and his newly wedded wife, Chioma, commenced their honeymoon in a grand style.

Naija News reports that Davido married to his long-time lover, Chioma, in a lavish event attended by the bigwigs in the entertainment industry and top politicians and businessmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

Shortly after the event, Davido took to his X account with images of a private jet with the caption, “Let’s first launch this one.”

It could not be immediately confirmed, however, where the couples would enjoy their honeymoon.

A viral video clip on social media also captured the couple boarding the private jet in Lagos, accompanied by Davido’s team members, including Asa Asika, Lati, and Chioma’s manager, Ubi Franklin.

Naija News reports that just before Chioma was joined in marriage to Davido as her husband, the music producer and singer broke down in tears, promising his in-laws that he would look after their daughter.

Chioma was observed comforting her husband after he cried.

The Afrobeats sensation also presented Chioma with a car on their special day. Their family and friends showered the newlyweds with money as they celebrated their marriage.

The couple is the proud parents of twins, who were born the previous year. Unfortunately, in 2022, they experienced the loss of their first child, Ifeanyi.

Davido has children from previous relationships as well.