CSP Egbeyemi Removed As RRS Commander

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Yinka Egbeyemi, has been relieved of his duties as Commander of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Naija News understands that Egbeyemi, who assumed the role of RRS Commander in December 2020, is now attached to the force command.

The former head of the Lagos Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, has been assigned to lead the RRS in place of Egbeyemi.

It was revealed that Egbeyemi is now attached to the administrative department of the Lagos State Police Command.

This repositioning followed his tenure of over three years as the head of RRS.

Egbeyemi is scheduled to formally hand over to Jejeloye on Friday, who will take on the role of the new RRS boss.

In addition to the latest reshuffling, CSP Adetayo Akerele has been designated as the new Chairman of the Lagos Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce), having previously served as the BRT Lane Monitoring and Enforcement Commander.

Under Egbeyemi’s stewardship, the unit has been consistently engaged in the enforcement of traffic laws, particularly in the impounding of vehicles that contravene traffic regulations, a duty that is squarely within the purview of the Taskforce.

Also the unit confiscated motorcycles (okadas) and took them to the RRS office, activities that are not explicitly outlined in their mandate.

Jejeloye’s tenure as Chairman of the Taskforce saw a notable increase in the number of okada riders apprehended, with a significant number of their motorcycles being destroyed.