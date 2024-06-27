Bolivian Military Chiefs Arrested After Coup Attempt Fails

Two Bolivian military leaders were arrested on Wednesday after an attempted coup, which saw soldiers and tanks deployed in front of government buildings.

President Luis Arce condemned the incident as an attack on democracy.

Troops and tanks entered Plaza Murillo in the afternoon, a historic square that houses the presidency and Congress, leading to global condemnation. One tank made an attempt to breach the metal gate of the presidential palace.

Amidst the standoff, dismissed army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga claimed the armed forces aimed to restructure democracy, moving it away from long-term rule by a few individuals.

According to AFP reporters, the attempted coup lasted about five hours before soldiers and tanks withdrew.

Zuniga was later arrested outside a military barracks. Deputy Interior Minister Jhonny Aguilera informed him of his arrest, which was captured on state television.

Another senior military officer, Juan Arnez Salvador, head of the Bolivian navy, was also arrested.

Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo announced their arrests, labeling them as “military coup leaders” who failed to undermine democracy.

President Arce, addressing supporters from the government palace balcony, reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to democracy.

He urged the Bolivian people to mobilize in defense of democratic governance and subsequently appointed new military leaders.

Before his arrest, Zuniga accused President Arce of orchestrating the coup attempt to boost his approval ratings, claiming that Arce had directed him to stage an uprising to appear strong.

Former president Evo Morales warned of an impending coup and called for a national mobilization to protect democracy.

Bolivia remains deeply divided politically, with internal conflicts within the ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party between Arce and Morales supporters.

Morales, previously popular, faced backlash for seeking an unconstitutional fourth term in 2019, which led to his resignation amidst allegations of election fraud.

Since Arce’s election in 2020, tensions between him and Morales have escalated.

Zuniga, in a recent interview, threatened to arrest Morales if he attempted to run in the 2025 elections, citing his legal disqualification.

The international community, including the US and the United Nations, expressed deep concern and called for calm.

Latin American leaders also condemned the coup attempt, emphasizing the importance of respecting democracy.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on X: “I am a lover of democracy and I want it to prevail throughout Latin America. We condemn any form of coup d’etat in Bolivia.”

The Organization of American States (OAS) reiterated that any breach of Bolivia’s constitutional order would not be tolerated.