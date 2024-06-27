BBNaija Star, Daniella Narrowly Escapes Kidnapping Attempt

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Daniella Peters, has narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the reality star made this known in a post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday while appreciating the public for their prompt response to her SOS last Friday.

Daniella explained that she had booked a cab and became suspicious of the driver’s movement during the trip.

The BBNaijs star said she requested the driver to stop, but he refused, and she eventually jumped out of the moving vehicle, sustaining injuries.

Daniella said the driver had admitted to her statement to the police, adding she is safe and currently recovering.

She said, “Hello everyone, I am making this video to address my last post concerning near kidnapping experience that I encountered last week Friday. I want to thank everyone who has shown concern by commenting, calling and tagging the necessary organisations to ensure that this matter was handled urgently.

“I have been to the police station and back to the hospital. I thank the police for handling this matter thoroughly. As we speak the cab driver has confessed to everything I said.

“I’m now safe and recovering. God bless you all. Be safe.”