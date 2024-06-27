‘5 Killed’ As Gunmen Attack Ebonyi Police Station

The Ishieke Police Division in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi State came under heavy attack by unknown gunmen on Wednesday night.

At least five individuals were reportedly killed in the brutal attack on Ishieke Police Division in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi State.

The deceased individuals were reportedly the assailants who attacked the station and were subsequently killed in a gunfight with security forces on Wednesday night.

A viral video showed some of the suspected hoodlums shot dead.

Naija News gathered that at around 9:30 pm, the attackers reportedly invaded the area, shooting randomly, which caused residents to flee for safety.

A local resident, Tony Nwori, revealed that the gunmen arrived at the police station in two cars and began firing shots into the air.

He stated that the gunmen were involved in a 30-minute gun duel with the on-duty policemen in front of the station before other security operatives arrived for backup.

According to another source, the situation later attracted the attention of more security operatives, including the Army, who arrived in large numbers to apprehend the hoodlums.

The source said, “They continued shooting sporadically on the air while moving to Odomoke Ishieke market along Nwiboko Obodo road in Ebonyi Council Area.”

As of the time of this report, the police in Ebonyi State have not commented on the incident.