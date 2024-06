Wike Approves Relocation Of Traders In Apo Mechanic Village To Wassa

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the relocation of traders and others in Apo Mechanic Village in Abuja to Wassa.

This was made known to journalists on Tuesday by the Coordinator of Abuja Municipal Management Council (AMMC), Felix Obuah.

According to him, the AMCC has concluded plans and will commence the relocation of mechanics and traders operating on road corridors and buffer zones to Wassa by next month.

Obuah explained that the move brings resolution to the over-fifteen years of conflict which has plagued the Apo Mechanic Village, adding that the new location in the Wassa community will be a permanent solution

He told a meeting of 17 recognised unions and 16 others, that Wike, has approved land in the Wassa community of Abuja for all the affected people to be relocated there.

Obuah said, “This issue of Apo Mechanic and traders has lasted for over 15 years, I am just three months old in this office and we have settled the issue, today they are happy, they are smiling and we are smiling.”

He added, “We’ve decided to relocate all the traders on the road corridor, buffer zone and the right of way to Wassa any moment from now and they are all happy. As I speak, the minister had approved, and even the task force to effect the movement is being set up.”

Naija News understands Apo Mechanic Village in Abuja has been plagued by several issues, including the threat of demolition and relocation by the FCT administration, overcrowding affecting over 1,000 traders, environmental concerns leading to orders to vacate the area, the need for traders and mechanics to provide their NIN to prevent double registration, and conflicts between over 50 unions, which have now been consolidated into four.

Obuah emphasised that the enumeration process will be thorough, requiring traders and mechanics to provide their NIN to prevent double registration.

He also clarified that allocations will be made to individuals, not unions, but union cooperation is necessary to facilitate the process.

