‘Produce List Of 90 Rehabilitated Roads In Abia’ – PDP Challenges Gov Otti

The Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged Governor Alex Otti to produce a list of the 90 roads he claimed to have rehabilitated during his one year in office.

Naija News reports that the Acting Publicity Secretary of the Abia State PDP, Amah Anraham, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The party said Otti should provide the cost associated with the road contracts and proof that due process and the provisions of the Abia Public Procurement Act were followed in the award of the contracts.

PDP also challenged Governor Otti to take a cue from the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and stop deceiving the people of the state.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Abia PDP has been drawn yet again to one of the many incorrect and unverifiable claims by Governor Alex Otti, which only serves to perpetuate his Nazi-style propaganda methods meant to confuse and deceive the good people of Abia State.

“This time, Gov Alex Otti claimed to have rehabilitated 90 roads in the last one year, during his last address to Abians.

“The Abia PDP challenges Governor Alex Otti to produce a list of the said 90 roads he rehabilitated and the costs associated with the road contracts, as well as show proof that due process and the provisions of the Abia Public Procurement Act were followed in the award of the contracts.

“The government of Governor Alex Otti has never published the cost of any road except to confirm our information on the Port Harcourt road Aba project , which was re-awarded at the whopping cost of N30b, and that continues to attract public outcry due to its variance with conventional road costs of that nature.

“In this case, we challenge Governor Alex Otti to take a cue from the national leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, on whose back Alex Otti rode to victory, who always says, “Go and verify.

“Governor Alex Otti must release the list so that Abians can verify it. And this is what he must do if he wants Abians to take him seriously.

“It should be recalled that in 2019 candidate Alex Otti confirmed during a debate that he received list of road projects done by Ikpeazu administration, verified independently and confirmed the number and length of the projects.”